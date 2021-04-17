Braga moves with Rio Ave and reaches Benfica | not i league

Sporting de Braga drew 0-0 in a round 27 game of the Portuguese Football League that Saturday at Rio Ave Stadium and missed the opportunity to beat Benfica in third place of the competition.

The two teams were unable to undo the “zero”, preventing the Minho from taking better advantage of Benfica’s 2-1 defeat hours earlier when they received Gil Vicente and the “Incarnate” in third place to catch. The last one that will give you access to the Champions League next season.

Sporting de Braga, who have won just one of the last five games of the championship, remains in fourth place with 55 points, two from Benfica, while Rio Ave, outnumbered in the 80 minutes due to Gelson’s exclusion from Dala, went on to total 29.