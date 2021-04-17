A Moment of Independent Publication: “Lost Prayers” | art

Show us your publication.

It’s an artist’s book, a work of art in which the support was a printed book for children. My years of research have focused on reinventing the book no longer as an object or product, but as a means of visual expression, a synthesis between visual and written language.

Who are the authors?

Just me, José Oliveira.

What do you want to talk about?

This book presents a dialogue and / or confronts a page where the rust is decomposing or heralding the book’s degradation (in this case, the random oxidation allowed me to get different types of textures with different densities) and on the pages to the page on the right, the visual opposite: the dominant shape is the circle, but based on newspaper fragments and painted in an indirect and controlled jet with spray mist, according to the techniques I invented. In contrast to the randomness of oxidation, the circle symbolizes the harmonious center and the just form or the invisible zone in which equilibrium is born and dies. It is a place of pause and return to the beginning, but in this case with a very precarious balance, far removed from any temptations of a “mental sect” if I make myself understood. The title “Lost Prayer” refers to a long lost invocation or prayer, a kind of plea for help for deities who died out centuries ago. Someone who is suddenly facing extinction, or maybe even better, before the ancient prayers in languages ​​that have long since disappeared. It is of course a pagan book, it tries to “talk” to imaginary gods.

Technical questions: Which materials are used, how many pages are there, how big is the edition and which colors are used?

The materials were collage, sprays, rust, and acrylic paint. It has 13 pages, is a unique copy and the selected colors were white, two different shades of brown and the different shades of rust. For the cover I chose antique gold and black opaque acrylic paints.

Where is it for sale and what is the price?

It’s for sale in my studio and the price is 1000 euros + VAT.

Why create and launch editions today?

With all due respect to those who dedicate themselves to the issues, my work is only with unique copies.

An author’s edition recently published in Portugal recommends us.

I recommend two: the editions of the artist César Figueiredo do Porto, better known as Art & Tal, and the great and very limited editions of the poet Luís Quintais at Ugly Books.