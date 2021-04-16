Zoom tires everyone – but even more women, according to a new research study

The fatigue of the virtual world is a reality that is exacerbated by teleworking, forcing us to spend hours standing in front of the screen for anything and everyone. Then meetings are multiplied due to the ease of organization with applications with video. And as if that wasn’t enough, there are still those who have replaced the quick and efficient calling with a video call.

Therefore, fatigue is transversal for all people. Interestingly, however, one study shows that the level of fatigue depends on gender, which shows that women are more likely to blame Zoom’s fatigue compared to men. The flaw, the researchers explain, is the platform’s self-visualization mirror.

A new study from Stanford University shows that more than 13.8% of women feel “very” to “extremely” tired after videoconferencing, compared with just 5.5% of men. The small window that shows is responsible for the difference how others see us.

These new findings are based on an article recently published by Stanford researchers in the journal Technology, Mind and Behavior. He explored why people may feel exhausted after videoconferencing and helps understand how the HIV / AIDS pandemic 19 is affecting different groups differently. said Jeffrey Hancock, professor of communication in the Faculty of Humanities and Sciences and co-author of the new study, quoted on University News.

The researchers found that what contributed most to feelings of fatigue in women was an increase in what social psychologists describe as “self-focused attention” triggered by the autovista at video conferencing.

And that persistent self-focus can evoke negative emotions, or what researchers call “mirror fear,” Hancock explained.

This is not the first time that this Autovista functionality has been classified as negative. Jeffrey Hancock’s colleague at Stanford University and founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory, Jeremy Bailenson, told the Washington Post that there is an ongoing self-assessment with these applications. It is stressful and exhausting to see our own face and gestures on video for several hours a day, he said. Imagine following us with a mirror during the working day, “making sure that no matter what we do, we are looking at our own faces in real time”.

In addition to gender, the researchers understood that different personality types showed different levels of fatigue. Extroverts reported less fatigue than introverts. In terms of age, the younger ones were found to be more tired.