The Supreme Court rejects the MP’s appeal and paves the way for Lula da Silva for the 2022 Brazil elections

The Supreme Court rejects the MP’s appeal and paves the way for Lula da Silva for the 2022 Brazil elections

This Thursday, the Supreme Court of Justice (STF) voted to overturn all convictions of former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, giving him back his political rights so that he can run again for the presidency of Brazil.

With eight votes in favor and three votes against, the STF upheld the decision of Edson Fachin, who on March 8 alleged the incompetence of the Curitiba court in convicting Lula in two cases in which he was charged with corruption and money laundering of the Lava Jato process. The vote thus retains the ruling against which the General Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) appealed.

Lula da Silva can now run for the presidency again, a position he held for two terms between 2003 and 2011. Lula was the candidate the Workers’ Party (PT) selected for the 2018 election, but the court convictions prevented him from running: the Clean Record Law bans anyone convicted by a collective court from running for public office .

In 2018, Lula was the candidate selected by the Workers’ Party (PT) for the presidential election, but the judicial convictions prevented him from running for public office – the Clean Records Act prohibits candidacy from anyone who was charged with a were sentenced collective court.

Just over a year and a half after the presidential election, a habeas corpus overturning all convictions of Lula under Operation Car Wash Lula could mean a profound change in the contours of Brazilian politics. This is because if Lula’s entry into the presidential race is confirmed, the polls show that the former president is capable of fighting and even defeating Bolsonaro in a second round between them.

The overturning of all of Lula’s convictions has the added effect of nullifying the various appeals brought by Lula’s defense, including an appeal contesting the impartiality of former federal judge Sérgio Moro. The Brazilian STF also ruled that the Brazilian ruled on March 23 that the former Brazilian president was not treated impartially in the trial of the Guarujá triplex apartment case under the Moro lava jato.