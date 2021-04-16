Terras de Bouro Chamber wants cable car to Peneda-Gerês | Peneda-Gerês National Park

What if it were possible to reach the Peneda-Gerês National Park (PNPG) from Terras de Bouro in a cabin suspended from a cable? The idea is not new and is still “maturing”, but the local authority is focused on “seeing progress” to build a cable car that will connect the village of Gerês to the hillside of Pedra Bela near the viewpoint. So much so that at the meeting of the municipality with the Commission for Regional Development and Coordination in the North (CCDR-N) last Monday, the construction of the cable car was mentioned again as part of a list of “needs” and problems that the territory must face be resolved to prepare for the near future.