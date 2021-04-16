Tallinn blocks the road so frogs and toads can safely cross animals

A busy street in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, was closed on the nights of April to protect from cars thousands of frogs and toads traveling to their breeding grounds.

Typically in the spring, volunteers help frogs and toads cross roads and say they have rescued 97,000 animals on the same street in Tallinn in the past few years, including 2000 in 2020.

With the new coronavirus pandemic making such help impossible this year, road closures are the only lifeline for amphibians.

“The frogs were here in front of the road,” said Kristel Saarm, a volunteer with the Estonian National Fund. “Now the ponds they breed in are on one side of the street and the place where they spend the winter on the other. Therefore they have to cross. “

Since the warm surface of the road makes amphibians sleepy and slow, an estimated 300 people are trapped each time they try to cross, making them vulnerable to cars.

Tallinn is considering building a tunnel under the road for frogs and toads to cross or providing a pond on the side where they will spend the winter, Haabersti district deputy chief Oleg Siljanov said.