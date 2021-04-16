Sporting returns to Faro | back to victory game chronicle

After two straight draws that revitalized the competition and cooled their own prospects, Sporting changed the narrative again with a return to the São Luís victories, a 1-0 defeat by Farense that gave the league leaders nine points more than FC Porto against Nacional on Monday). It was another painful win for Sporting but very welcome to the battle for the title seven days before the end of the championship.

Sporting haven’t played for São Luís in almost 20 years and their last memory was good, a 3-1 win with Mário Jardel’s hat-trick at the start of what would be the title for the “Lions” – and relegation for Farense . The “Lions” of the Algarve presented themselves at this reunification in search of points in order to avoid repeating this goal in 2001-2002. Those of Lisbon wanted to terrify the nervous leader’s condition and continue on their way to repeat the conquest of that time.

Amorim, who played the first of three punishment games outside the bank and at the São Luís booth, shuffled the names again in his attack plan. Two novelties in defense (Matheus Reis and Inácio), a new pair in the midfield axis (Bragança next to Palhinha) and the repositioning of João Mário on the left side of the attack. And Jorge Costa, who was limited in his offensive possibilities, gave game management to the Scotsman Ryan Gauld and relied on the speed of Licá and Pedro Henrique.

At this “lion” summit, equilibrium prevailed from the first minute. Farense knew how Sporting played and it was Sporting who had to surprise. At 9 ‘the leader had a good opportunity to do so when Pedro Gonçalves was recovering from João Mário. The Sporting midfielder attempted a cross shot against former team-mate Beto, but the Faroese goalkeeper turned into the corner.

The Algarvians reacted almost immediately, at 13 ‘, with one of their strengths, the dead ball. After a short corner, Ryan Gauld put the ball in the box and Jonathan Lucca walked over. And shortly afterwards, at 21 ‘, there was an attack from Abner who ended the game on the field to complain about a lack of Coates – there was nothing but the game was dangerous.

Without dominating the game, Sporting had two more dangerous approaches, such as João Mário’s shot into the side netting after Paulinho’s pass in the 27th minute or a Coates header from a corner that Beto stopped in the 35th minute. After this step, Sporting achieved the goal. Porro entered the area from the right, Paulinho gave a touch and César made a crazy cut. Pedro Gonçalves was in the right place to collect and shoot the 1-0 and on the way to regain the isolated lead of the top scorer list – he has already scored 17 goals.

Farense wasn’t demoralized by the goal conceded and reacted well, especially from the right, where Tomás Tavares, a Benfica-loan team, was supposed to be the main interpreter. Tavares also complained about a Nuno Mendes penalty against 44 ‘. , but nothing was pointed out here either.

The trend of the game persisted in the second half, and Sporting improved their production with more and better game ideas, with Paulinho, preferring to pass instead, very close to 0-2 twice with 50 minutes of shooting and 57 ‘with ex -Sp. Braga are again testing the 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper’s excellent reflexes. In the middle, Farense also had a chance to injure Sporting in an acrobatic shot from Pedro Henrique, to which Adán responded with great elasticity.

In the last half hour a sporting tried to control to keep the minimal advantage and a farense who had to do something for life to escape the relegation zone (he didn’t run and stayed in the penultimate). Bandarra still scored in the 80s but the move was sidelined and Mansilla forced Adán to make another great defense in the 85s. It was a terrifying minute for Sporting, but the film from the previous days was not repeated.