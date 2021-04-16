Russia reacts to US sanctions with the expulsion of ten diplomats for voltage

Russia announced on Friday that it would expel ten US diplomats in Moscow in response to measures taken by the United States the previous day, and also recommended that Ambassador John Sullivan return to Washington for “consultations”.

“Ten Russian diplomats were added to the list we were given and asked to leave the United States. We will react mutually to this measure and ask ten US diplomats in Russia to leave our country, ”said Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov.

The head of Russian diplomacy also said at a press conference that Moscow would add eight more US officials to the retribution list of sanctions and prevent the US embassy from recruiting Russian or third country personnel for support duties. Lavrov also said the Russian government would restrict and prevent US non-governmental organizations from operating in the country to avoid interference in Russian politics.

Outside of the Kremlin’s response to the White House sanctions, US business in Russia remains, which Lavrov says will not be the target of “painful measures.”

The United States announced on Thursday that it would impose heavy sanctions on Russia for “malicious” activities conducted and sponsored from Moscow. The Biden administration accused the Kremlin of cyber attacks on government institutions by pirating SolarWinds, an American software company. and for meddling in the presidential election last November.

In addition to the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats, the sanctions package imposed by the White House along with the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia includes 32 Russian entities – between individuals and companies – involved in “acts of disinformation and disinformation” meddling “And eight other Russian units in connection with the” occupation and oppression in Crimea “. The US Treasury Department has also banned US financial institutions from directly buying debt issued by Russia after June 14.

Biden-Putin summit

The announcement of Russian retaliatory measures does not call into question the possibility of a summit meeting between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin for the time being. Prior to Serguei Lavrov’s announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Moscow did not intend to impose conditions on the meeting between the two countries’ presidents.

“President Putin has already spoken about the desirability of developing relations between our countries, normalizing them and easing tensions,” said Peskov, quoted by the Sputnik agency, but warned that the dialogue “in so far as the United States will take place “be ready”.

On Tuesday, at Washington’s request, Biden and Putin held a telephone conversation about bilateral relations during which the US president proposed to his Russian counterpart that a summit for two be held in a third country in the near future.

Since the publication of the call between the two heads of state or government, several countries have offered to serve as a stage for the summit, including Austria, Finland and the Czech Republic. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s office even said Finland is “always ready to offer its diplomatic services in good faith”.

“Finland’s willingness to organize the summit has already been presented to Washington and Moscow,” added the Finnish Presidency in a statement.