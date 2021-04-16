Rui Pedro Galão: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we had to take multiple doses” of the antiviral vaccine | interview

Rui Pedro Galão started 2020 to prepare from his own laboratory at King’s College, London, but the pandemic changed plans. Since then, he has used the experience gained over several years with the AIDS virus and the Ebola virus to better understand SARS-CoV-2. The Portuguese infectious disease specialist speaks to the PUBLIC about what to expect in the coming months of the pandemic and explains the features of the new coronavirus that are still fascinating the scientific community.