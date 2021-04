Andrey Rublev grew up with Rafael Nadal as a reference and only recently believed he could beat the idol. A first-class performance in the quarter-finals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters confirmed the progress of the Russian, who believed he could defeat the “king of clay” in the principality, in which the Spaniard won 11 titles. And for the first time since his debut at the 2003 Monegasque tournament, Nadal lost a third set.