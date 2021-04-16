Profírio Silva says PS cannot be used for a single cause Operation Marquis

The socialist leader Porfírio Silva believes that former Prime Minister José Sócrates has reasons against the judicial system, admitting “political intentions” in his arrest, but accepting “ethical judgments” and rejecting the instrumentalization of the PS for an individual purpose.

These positions on the situation of José Sócrates, pronounced on Friday by the Central Court of Criminal Complaints for money laundering and forgery of documents in the context of the Operation Marquis trial, were taken over by Porfírio Silva, member of the National Secretariat, the PS and Vice-President of the Socialist Group in one Text that he published on his blog “Speculation Machine”.

“I believe that José Sócrates has reasons to complain about the judicial system, but I also believe that it would be profoundly wrong to pretend that is all there is to say on the matter,” writes Porfírio Silva. According to the socialist MP elected by Aveiro, the former chairman of the PS (2004/2011) “is not the first and will not be the last to have grounds for a complaint from the Portuguese judicial system”.

“The media detention of the former Prime Minister arrested for investigation, the conditions of his preventive detention, the years of waiting for justice, the constant selective leakage of information from the procedural environment to fuel hate campaigns in the space community, the inversions of the indictment and the debate together give a terrible picture of what a state power can illegally do against a citizen, ”he criticizes.

The PS board member is even of the opinion that “what happened to Socrates has already happened, albeit with shorter shows, with other people”.

“There are at least cases of obvious incompetence in the judicial system that leave deep and painful marks in the lives of many people and leave a stab in the collective life: just think of the shame from which Paulo Pedroso, one of the most competent and brilliant, suffers Portuguese politicians, ”he emphasizes, referring to the former socialist spokesman (2002/2003) who, like José Sócrates, has already left the PS.

Porfírio Silva then wonders whether the decision to “catch” José Sócrates as part of Operation Marquis might have had “political intent”. “He can. As in previous cases,” he emphasizes.

On this subject, however, the socialist leader also warns: “This accusation should not be made lightly – because we are already tired of making frivolous accusations.” “Socrates himself may have been the victim of frivolous allegations and we did not cure the disease by spreading more poison,” he says, before leaving another warning regarding the use of analogies.

“Bring up [o antigo presidente do Brasil] Lula and [o juiz Sérgio] Moro is an appealing analogy, but to make it an automatic deduction for another case, one would still have to use the popular judgment method. Now there are no good popular judgments and no bad popular judgments: They are all bad, ”emphasizes the“ vice ”of the PS bank.

In his article, Porfírio Silva claims to imagine a person defending himself in court by admitting behavior that is not a crime.

“What we don’t have is to accept any behavior that is not criminalized as normal or faultless. In this particular case, given his own statements, it is quite conceivable that Socrates behaved that, while not a crime, is condemnable. Condemnable in the light of a very general ethical criterion, or simply condemnable in the light of the choice of values ​​specific to a particular human group, ”he notes.

In this context, the socialist leader points out that the fact that José Sócrates was general secretary of the PS and that he was prime minister according to the PS “legitimizes that the socialists appreciate their behavior in the light of what they themselves socialists for keep in line with their political principles. “

“Does this have any criminal conviction value? It has not. However, it has ethical value. And nobody can ask us to forego this ethical criterion. We cannot even be asked to leave the ethical judgment after the criminal judgment, ”he advocates. However, Porfírio Silva goes further and contradicts the criticism that José Sócrates has voiced of the performance of the PS leadership.

“No person, no socialist has the right to want the PS to become a party for an individual cause, however fair it may be. Socialists have a duty to honor the legacy of a party that has always put the common good above a cause, ”he defends.

According to the PS leader “it also deserves an ethical evaluation – here a negative evaluation – the attempt to wall up a large people’s party, which was and remains central to the construction and sustainability of Portuguese democracy, in order to achieve the alley of a particular judicial process, even if it is necessary to draw consequences for the public ”. “Parties are not an end in themselves, parties are relevant – but they must be relevant only for the common good,” he adds.