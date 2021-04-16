MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira finished ninth in the second practice session in the Algarve | motorcycle

Miguel Oliveira (KTM) improved by 3.5 seconds compared to the first free practice sessions of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal this afternoon in Portimão and moved up to ninth place in the overall standings.

The Portuguese driver drove this afternoon in the second session of the first day of the third race of the season in 1´40.592s and improved the time many times over in the first session in the morning (1´44,000s).

Oliveira achieved his best record in the 16th of the 18 rounds in the Algarve and thus temporarily guaranteed a place in the second qualifying phase (Q2), which will be controversial on Saturday. And he did it with a combination of a hard tire in the front and a soft tire in the rear.

The KTM rider was 726 milliseconds away from the day’s best record and belonged to Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), the only one to fall from the second 40 with a time of 1’39.866.

In November, in the 2020 edition of the Portuguese race, Miguel Oliveira ran in the same second free training session in 1’39.946 seconds, a time that only brought him 13th place at the time.

This Friday he still scores sixth from Spaniard Marc Márquez (Honda), 473 thousandths the fastest, despite being the first day of his return to competition after a nine-month injury-related break.