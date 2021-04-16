Letters to the director’s opinion

Madoff and Socrates

The greatest money manager in the world named Madoff died who was resurrected and resurrected D. Branca (Ponzi) pyramid scheme (received by some to pay others). The huge loss of 54.5 billion euros hurt tens of thousands of high finance investors in 136 countries around the world for ten years.

Socrates is a dwarf compared to Madoff. Only Madoff pleaded guilty and his trial sentenced him to 150 years in prison. Socrates used a different scheme that led him to a life of luxury with the millions that a friend gave him. Although Ivo Rosa freed him from 172 crimes, many others remain from tax fraud. The MP will appeal but it will take six months – another delay to appeal.

I think one should avoid including many crimes in the same trial, which makes the trial against Socrates very complex and very time consuming. Each type of crime should be assessed individually based on those who have a solid foundation with solid evidence to convict the accused.

Artur Gonçalves, Sintra

Despite everything, thank you Ivo Rosa

Although I do not understand the reasons that led Judge Ivo Rosa to exempt Socrates from the crimes of corruption, I would like to thank him for putting justice on the agenda. It has been shown again that justice is not the same for everyone. It has been shown again that many maneuvers are possible and that we as ordinary citizens cannot even imagine. It has been proven that any change in the Constitutional Court can affect the future of the judiciary, as Judge Fátima Mata-Mouros warned in 2019 ahead of the first date for counting the time of corruption crimes. The various governments and the various members of parliament who have sat in parliament over the past few decades have lacked the will to fight corruption, and for this reason they can only boast of having contributed to Ivo Rosa’s decision. It is very sad to see that Portugal is a country that has been called a place where it is easy to corrupt and where there is no shortage of examples to be enumerated. For that and despite everything, I thank Ivo Rosa.

Manuel Morato Gomes, Senhora da Hora

How old is the European Union?

The reasons for our concern are growing. The diplomatic irrelevance of the EU, which is not being heard and respected by the rest of the world, that the recent humiliation by Turkey is just another heartbreaking episode.

The inability to reach internal consensus and act together on important and urgent matters, such as recently related to the AstraZeneca vaccine or the German intention to unilaterally move forward to buy the Russian vaccine. The repeated hesitation, contradictions and delays in providing funding for the so-called “bazooka” on which the survival of many and the revitalization of European economic growth depend, in contrast to the agility and speed of the US.

The poor quality of the residents of the bodies overseeing the EU, the ineffectiveness of the decision-making processes put in place and the lack of commitment and solidarity on the part of Member States put the viability of the European project at risk with a terrifying threat.

Pedro Carvalho, Lisbon

Hiring nurses

On April 11, his newspaper published a news article entitled “The Red Cross Hiring Nurses Without Confirming the Validity of the Ballot,” with a surprising highlight on the front page.

For reputational reasons, I request the proper rectification, as the representatives of the Red Cross have followed all the rules for checking the validity of the ballot papers issued by the Order of Nurses, contrary to the news in question. Indeed, it would be strange that the regulation procedures of the profession were not followed, given that this humanitarian organization has three higher schools of nursing. Therefore I emphasize:

1. All nurses involved were asked for the number of professional certificates and their validity was confirmed on the website of the Order of Nurses in the menu for registered nurses.

2. With this digital mechanism, the validity of each professional card can now be confirmed.

3. All the nurses involved kept the active ballots off;

4. Nurses who did not submit their professional information were not admitted.

5. CVP strictly adhered to the fixed remuneration and the terms of payment.

6. CVP received no expressions of displeasure from any member recruited for this vaccination process.

Francisco George, President of the Portuguese Red Cross