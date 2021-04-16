Farm Hotel & Spa: New hotel in Évora in Herdade do Perdiganito | Alentejo

The opening of a new four-star hotel is being prepared on an 11 hectare Alentejo property, in which, as promised, “the refined luxury also reigns in the decorative details”. It is the Évora Farm Hotel & Spa, which will be able to receive guests from June 1st

The four-star Hotel Herdade do Perdiganito (Nossa Senhora de Machede, approx. 19 km from Évora) is characterized by its agricultural environment, in which animals roam – “from Vietnamese pigs to pygmy goats” – and vegetables in the gardens is grown Finally, arrive “fresher and in the most sustainable way” at the guest table in the hotel’s own restaurant.

DR

It is integrated into the Design Collection category of Discovery Hotel Management (DHM, Discovery Fund) and initially offers 56 rooms with a view of the floor, explains Fugas, the communications office of the seal. Three of them are “families with bunk beds and five V3 villas framed by an outdoor area with two pools and gardens”. There will be ten more V2 and V3 villas that will “open at a later date”.

The detail of the opening on World Children’s Day is not for nothing: Bet on families and children who are entitled to a “reception with check-in for the little ones” and a children’s lounge. Among the structures there is also a gym, spa, indoor pool, and several meeting rooms.

Presentation image of the DR project

The program of activities includes walks in nature and suggestions such as gazing at the stars at night, the “farm experience for feeding and learning animals”, in the “didactic gardens”, horse riding, wine tasting and regional products or even “breakfast in” the hotel’s meadows at dawn “.

In gastronomy, the À Terra restaurant will be the highlight. The project includes a bar and market as well as an outdoor terrace.

Presentation image of the DR project

The opening of the hotel, an investment in the order of 4.7 million euros, will take place a year later than expected, according to DHM: The opening was postponed due to the pandemic.

With the birth of Évora Farm, the history of this company finally reaches another level, which, as the Lusa agency sums up, was built as a hotel unit more than ten years ago, but whose project was discontinued – in 2015 it joined the fund at Discovery, an investment fund who specializes in property and hotel acquisition and recovery.

The average price per night at the Évora Farm Hotel & Spa in high season should start at 150 euros.