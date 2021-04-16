Covid-19: Study estimates 17% of the population with antibodies in March after infection and vaccination | Coronavirus

A study published this Friday estimated that 13% of the Portuguese population would have antibodies to the Covid-19 coronavirus in March after a natural infection, a percentage that climbs to 17% with the inclusion of people who have been vaccinated.

The study, called Covid-19 Longitudinal Serological Panel, analyzed the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in blood samples taken between March 1 and 17 in mainland Portugal and the islands, with a representative sample of the Portuguese population.

The sample consists of 2172 people of different ages and regions, including 156 people who were vaccinated for the most part by the end of February and 264 people who had antibodies against the in a previous serological study in September and October 2020 by the same team discovered new coronavirus.

Bruno Silva-Santos, researcher and deputy director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine (IMM) João Lobo Antunes in Lisbon, said in a conversation with Lusa, the coordinator of both studies, that “vaccination is the only way to achieve group immunity” which is essential for returning to normal.

“Without vaccination, it’s too slow a process,” the immunologist emphasized, pointing out that only 13% of the population “naturally” achieved immunity one year after the pandemic and two widespread prison sentences in the country, the first in between March and April 2020 and a second between January and early April 2021.

Bruno Silva-Santos confirmed the deadlines set by the government, admitting that group immunity could be achieved in Portugal in September if the national vaccination schedule proceeds without further disruption, bringing together “available doses” and “normal human adhesion”. 75% of the population are protected against Covid-19.

Citing official statistics from April 2 on the number of people infected and vaccinated with at least one dose, the study estimates the immunity rate of the population in Portugal to Covid-19 at 27%.

In this context, the IMM researcher reiterated the importance of vaccination and stressed that immunity to the new coronavirus, which was acquired through the presence of neutralizing antibodies in the blood, “in a month after vaccination” and in connection with “vaccine” is around Deficiency increased by 10% ”.

Bruno Silva-Santos, on the other hand, emphasized that according to the estimates that were calculated using the sample of the Longitudinal Serological Panel, this immunity was achieved “only after almost a full year without vaccination” by only 13% of the population. “This contradicts the previous thesis that group immunity could be achieved naturally. The key is vaccination, ”he said.

Based on the estimate of the Portuguese population, the results obtained in the study allow “an estimate of approximately one million and 750,000” people “of the resident population who, in the first case, would have antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March” and days “around 400,000 will have antibodies acquired through the vaccine and one million 350,000 through natural infection.”

Antibodies remain for a year later

According to the immunologist, the new study suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 specific “circulation of antibodies” remains “robust” in infected individuals for up to a year, and a vaccine is expected to offer an equal amount of time or protection even longer (if antibody levels are considered higher in vaccinated individuals).

“Antibodies are the first major barrier against infection by neutralizing the virus in cells,” emphasized Bruno Silva-Santos, pointing out that the second dose of a vaccine “maximizes the immune response”.

Of the 264 participants who showed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (after infection) in the previous serological study, 94% “did not lose these antibodies” after six months according to the immune study in September, according to the immunologist. “The values ​​have values ​​that are very similar to those six months ago,” emphasizes the new study, adding that the level of antibodies detected in vaccinated people is “high”, with “the observed values” being “comparable to those” observed at the height of a natural SARS-CoV-2 infection ”.

The Covid-19 Longitudinal Serological Panel presents itself as a “portrait of the second and third waves of Covid-19” in Portugal through the “proportion of the population that has developed specific antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus through serological evaluation”.

“Since the production of antibodies increases from the time of infection and it can take two weeks for them to be detected in a blood sample using a serological test, the results relate to people who will be infected (or vaccinated) by mid-February 2021” According to the document describing the results of this study, a partnership between IMM, which coordinates the scientific work, the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Society and the Jerónimo Martins group, which funds it.

The sample was “randomly selected” to have “a distribution similar to the country” in terms of population density, age group, gender, household and level of education, with the percentage of participants vaccinated (7%) “in line with” the national one Percentage of vaccination at the start of the study ”.

Each panelist responded to an epidemiological survey that included demographic, occupational, household, general health, potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2, symptoms, and possible illnesses. Blood samples were taken from north to south at 314 collection points on mainland Portugal, Madeira and the Azores.

To characterize the sample, which was created in collaboration with Pordata, a database managed by the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation, three age groups were considered (less than 18 years, between 18 and 54 years and 55 years or older). and the population density of the residential area (low or medium and high).

According to the study, 15% of children under the age of 18 developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 naturally, against 14% of adults between the ages of 18 and 54 and 11% of those over the age of 55. In the last two age groups, the percentage rises to 21% and 14%, respectively, whereby the vaccinated people are also taken into account.

The estimated percentage of the immune population (through natural infection only or including vaccination) is proportional to population density and is slightly higher (between 14% and 18%) in high density areas (more than 500 people per square kilometer).

In regions with low or medium population density (fewer than 60 to 500 inhabitants per square kilometer) the percentage varies between 12% and 17%.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 2,974,651 deaths worldwide, attributable to more than 138.2 million cases of infection. In Portugal, 16,933 people died from 829,358 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.