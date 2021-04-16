Covid-19 in Portugal: four more deaths and 553 new cases of coronavirus infection

Portugal recorded four more deaths and 553 infections from the new coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) bulletin published on Friday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the country has recorded a total of 829,911 confirmed cases and 16,937 deaths. There are also 596 other people who recovered this Friday, a total of 787,607.

Six counties are not advancing in deflation and four are withdrawing

The government announced on Thursday the new 15th state of emergency measures, based on the distribution of the incidence of the virus in Portugal. Almost the whole country is moving into the next phase of deflation as planned, with the exception of six municipalities, which are maintaining the restrictions in place until then (Alandroal, Albufeira, Carregal do Sal, Figueira da Foz, Marinha Grande and Penela), and four with it the rules for the start of deflation on March 15 (Moura, Odemira, Portimão and Rio Maior) will be resumed.

The municipality of Beja will proceed with the third phase of the decontamination plan this Friday, according to the government, after correcting the cumulative incidence of Covid-19 over the past 14 days. The statement submitted by DGS says the incidence of Covid-19 in Beja is 107 cases per 100,000 population in 14 days – leading the community to meet criteria for progress on Monday.

A study in the UK is looking into the feasibility and safety of using different vaccines against Covid-19 in the first and second dose. The clinical trial already included vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer and now also includes vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

The immunologist Luís Graça, who is part of the Technical Vaccination Commission of DGS Covid-19, explained to the PUBLIC how this will be possible: “All vaccines without exception use exactly the same protein as the spike protein of the virus. Therefore, our cells, which are stimulated to respond to the virus protein in the first dose of the vaccine, are exposed to exactly the same protein in the second dose to achieve the required secondary response. “