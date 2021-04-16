Covid-19: Associations pay tests to accelerate the recovery of the sport Other modalities

In the best-case scenario, more than 100,000 young athletes who have been inactive since the beginning of the second term of detention in Portugal will return to training next Monday. Between football and major sports venues, it will be the most popular deflation window for sport, which will require an increased logistical effort, taking into account the need for tests applied to the level of training. A task that several associations are trying to simplify, finance and provide the clubs with the necessary tests.