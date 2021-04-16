Combating the Veiling of Wealth Opinion

Corruption is the swamp – a swamp that taints institutions, democracies and countries. It’s never just an event, it rots. Constantly trying to untangle the rules and norms, he has the eyes of a hawk to the trapdoors that the law is allowed to open. It never rests, it is always on the lookout.

How can you fight corruption? It is a question that comes from afar and the answer of which is never satisfactory. Do you remember how Al Capone was arrested? It wasn’t for the large sums of money he was giving away monthly for the benefit of police, judges, or politicians – it was for tax fraud. That said, it almost seems like an anecdote that the American judiciary failed to prove the vast network of corruption that Al Capone had woven, but reality often surpasses fiction. A much more recent example is what caused a political earthquake in Germany: several leaders of the CDU (Angela Merkel’s party) were arrested for receiving payments for gloves in mask sales. After the house is broken into, the door is locked – a legislative competition is under way to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms and the transparency obligations of politicians. What can we learn from such examples? The fight against corruption requires resources, laws and transparency.

We need more and better resources. There is consensus about the lack of resources to fight corruption crimes, which are often linked to economic crimes. The complexity of crime requires strengthening investigative skills. This is a compelling need as life shows that corruption crimes are increasingly elaborated, making use of the resources globalization has made available to them, such as offshore. It will certainly help in the future if we manage to end mega-litigation, a haven for law firms who are more concerned with tying justice to statute of limitations than finding the truth, but there is no real justice when we do not invest what is necessary for this purpose.

We have to improve the law. Twice the criminalization of illegal enrichment was retained in the sieve of the Constitutional Court, due to the tenacity of PSD and CDS, which insisted on legal solutions that reversed the burden of proof. This does not mean that criminalizing illegal enrichment is unconstitutional, it just means that we have to do better. And that is possible. The Association of Portuguese Judges (ASJP) made an interesting contribution that should not be missed. Building on the recent amendment to the law, which has strengthened the obligations of holders of political and high-ranking public positions to declare incomes and property, it is proposed to add an obligation to justify inheritance gains. In addition to the crime of qualified disobedience resulting from non-compliance with disclosure and transparency obligations, a crime of unjust enrichment – in other words, the concealment of wealth – is punishable by a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. In addition to the prison sentence, there would be a considerable loss of property in favor of the state. It is a good proposal which makes sense to implement and which seems to pass the sieve of the Constitutional Court.

We need more transparency. The legal review conducted in 2019 deepened the declarative obligations of political office holders and senior officials. In order to operationalize this little “revolution”, the transparency unit was created, which is the heart of the verification of these income and wealth declarations. The big problem is that it is not yet ready for use. It’s the typical bureaucracy we keep seeing, but you can never understand it – and it’s not the pandemic’s fault that a broad back for many other problems isn’t mentioned here. On the other hand, it is still possible to do more in the fight against revolving doors, incompatibility regimes or obstacles: to end the promiscuity between public and private once and for all.

The country needs a qualified response in the fight against corruption, this must be a national goal. We cannot fail.

