APA gives the green light to Barroso’s lithium mine | Mines

The process of environmental assessment of the Barroso mine in Boticas has officially taken another step that could allow lithium exploration to begin in 2023, as the UK company developing the project wishes. The Portuguese Environmental Protection Agency (APA) gave the green light to the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which was carried out at Savannah’s expense. The next step is to subject this document to a public consultation so that all interested parties can comment.

Savannah, the company with which Galp has reached an agreement in principle and has acquired a small portion of the capital, intends to invest 110 million euros in the production of spodumene concentrate, an ore that, after refining, will produce the lithium needed to make batteries approximately produces 600,000 electric vehicles per year.

The information from the EIA Declaration of Conformity has been published by Savannah itself. The UK company said the EIA detailed “how the mining industry will be responsible, sustainable and with lower impact, and the social, environmental, economic and demographic benefits the project will bring to the region and Portugal”. “The EIA outlines all aspects of the exploration and related intervention plans, particularly those related to the conservation and restoration of the region’s fauna and flora,” a Savannah statement said.

According to the company, the project envisages an investment of more than 15 million euros in measures to eliminate or reduce potential social and environmental impacts. The Benefit Sharing Plan and the Good Neighbor Plan are part of the EIA, which “will bring important added value to local communities”. One of the aspects that the company already discloses in its statement is the intention that all energy consumed in the Mina do Barroso project “comes from renewable sources” and that at the end of the exploration “the land will be fully reclaimed and sent to the respective people Community councils supplied so that they can be used for the benefit of local communities. “

Savannah also informs that it is preparing a series of meetings with the population “so that this information can be exchanged in a timely manner and it can be clarified in a clear and transparent manner how the project is to be developed, as defined in the relevant documents, which will be published soon “.

It is recalled that the project has been widely challenged by the community and has led to public petitions asking for its cancellation. Delivery of the study was announced in late 2019, but the truth is it wasn’t delivered until late May 2020. And APA asked the company for more items in turn before the document was approved.

Savannah Lithium, a subsidiary of Savannah Resources, is a mining company that entered the Barroso Project in 2017, an area that has been under concession since 2006.