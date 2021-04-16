A corrupt country beyond Socrates and Ivo Rosa opinion

The Portugal chapter of the 2020 Rule of Law Report, published by the European Commission on September 30, 2020, contains a very instructive compilation of data from the Special Eurobarometer 2020 on Corruption. 94% of Portuguese believe that corruption is widespread in the country. The EU average is 71%. There are 59% of people who are personally affected by corruption in their daily life, more than twice the European average. In Portugal, 92% of companies believe that corruption is widespread, well over 63% in the EU. More than half of companies see corruption as a problem in their business, compared to an EU average of 37%. Only 16% of companies consider that people and companies caught for bribing a senior official receive adequate penalties, half the EU average.