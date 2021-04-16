A corrupt country beyond Socrates and Ivo Rosa opinion

Photo of vbn vbnApril 16, 2021
10

The Portugal chapter of the 2020 Rule of Law Report, published by the European Commission on September 30, 2020, contains a very instructive compilation of data from the Special Eurobarometer 2020 on Corruption. 94% of Portuguese believe that corruption is widespread in the country. The EU average is 71%. There are 59% of people who are personally affected by corruption in their daily life, more than twice the European average. In Portugal, 92% of companies believe that corruption is widespread, well over 63% in the EU. More than half of companies see corruption as a problem in their business, compared to an EU average of 37%. Only 16% of companies consider that people and companies caught for bribing a senior official receive adequate penalties, half the EU average.

Photo of vbn vbnApril 16, 2021
10
Photo of vbn

vbn

Back to top button