Vaccines – Ambiguities fuel suspicion of opinion

Speculation about the possibility that the European Commission will not renew AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s contracts for next year is the result of a process of deterioration in confidence that has been going on for several months. Trust is a precious and very delicate commodity that has been broken when it comes to vaccines. The cracks have been accentuated and are already undisguised.

The controversies that the AstraZeneca vaccine has been involved in has intensified, and it has also hampered the authorities’ ability to relay messages to citizens. Given public opinion, it does not even make sense to criticize countries that are restricting the age of consumption, claim the overriding power of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to speak for all Member States, or insist on scientific opinions about a positive balance in risk-benefit ratio for this vaccine.

How can we criticize countries that have restricted the use of AstraZeneca to people over 60 when the various known cases of blood clots, including those that have caused death, are known to have occurred in people under 60? How can the authority of the EMA be claimed if, after studying its adverse effects, it has retained the initial approval of the vaccine, that is, if it already had accurate information about the specific problem being analyzed? How to just insist on the traditional risk-benefit binomial without articulating it in terms of the severity of the side effects, that is, taking into account the deaths of 18 people in around 86 cases in Europe.

We are not unaware that the main argument justifying the implementation of a clinical resource in the population in general is the risk-benefit ratio that has naturally and obviously also been used in this assessment of the safety of vaccines: the risk of die Contagion and infection due to SARS-CoV-2 is quite high and that of reduced thromboembolism is very high given the number and registered cases corresponding to the number of vaccines administered (25 million). However, the severity of the blood thrombosis is not analogous to the exacerbation of allergies (possibly severe in anaphylactic shock), as was the case with the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The rarity of both events has different consequences for those who suffer. And nobody wants to include the statistics of the rare deaths.

And when that discomfort, even suspicion, was already in the public eye, we were surprised this week by the United States’ decision to suspend Janssen’s vaccine again by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson for clotting recordings, possibly related to the use of the vaccine. Six cases were enough with the registration of one death for the North American regulators to suspend the vaccine against any controversy against the events in Europe. In fact, Johnson & Johnson itself immediately decided to postpone delivery of its vaccine to the European Union in order to develop further studies.

Public opinion is necessarily amazed at this discrepancy in procedures. Did the EMA supplemental analyzes confirm the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine? This does not appear to be the case as there is still no validated scientific explanation for the formation of clots. But isn’t a vaccine approval, suspension, or refusal based on science? We would say yes. Was a statistical analysis of adverse events sufficient?

Since all cases occurred in people under the age of 60, especially women, they are excluded from future use. But is there any scientific evidence that age and gender are a risk factor for this vaccine? Not included. Can blood clots form as an autoimmune reaction? In this case, the lack of incidence in the elderly could be justified by the fact that their immune systems are less responsive. However, this would also lead to the conclusion that the effectiveness of the vaccine would also decrease in more than 60 years. Yet vaccines are not wasted and given to people over the age of 60. Are the least effective vaccines given to the most at risk?

We do not know why there are no logical and coherent explanations to calm common sense. We do not know what is in itself a problem that leads to much speculation that is not necessarily resolved.

Is the discrepancy in procedures ultimately due to the extreme scarcity of available vaccines (clinical factor), lag in vaccination rates in the European Union (organizational factor), competition with the United Kingdom and the United States (political factor)? Speculation requires objective, rigorous, and independently validated scientific data. Until we have them, precautionary measures are required, and decisions in any other sense are unfounded, hasty, and authoritarian.