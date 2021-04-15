There are hospital cleaners on the front lines who have not yet been vaccinated Covid-19

There are cleaners at the hospital, some of whom are working on the front lines to fight the pandemic who have not yet been vaccinated. As these are workers hired by companies outside the National Health Service, they will not be included in the priority plan, which means that at least half of workers in this sector in Portugal have not yet received a dose of the vaccine, the Union estimates of healthcare workers. Regulation, supervision, cleaning, housekeeping and miscellaneous activities (STAD).