The various educational boats | opinion

If we look at the government program published in late 2019, we see that a large part of education policy is aimed at the most important current challenge of the sector: “The social function of the public school will only be fully fulfilled when the origin of each individual is not one relevant aspect to the success or failure of its results. “Use school as a social elevator to reduce the great inequalities in Portuguese society.

The government was aware of the country’s greatest challenge before the pandemic. We’re not all in the same boat, even if we’re all at a public school desk.

The OECD data for 2018 are clear, learning in Portugal is closely related to the socio-economic and cultural status (ESEC) of families (measures families ‘economic performance, parents’ educational level and also access to cultural goods). . In the Portuguese case, the low level in this indicator essentially reflects the percentage of students from impoverished backgrounds with parents having a low level of education (around 50% are 9th grade or less, PISA 2018).

The difference in socio-economic status in all OECD countries is associated with a difference in learning that is beneficial for students with higher socio-economic status. Portugal is one of the countries where this difference is most pronounced: 2.7 years difference in learning at the age of 15 [1].

With the need to restrict and temporarily close schools from March 2020, this reality has become more visible and we all understand that distance learning has the potential to widen this gap. Social, economic, and cultural inequalities made it impossible for many to simply follow the lessons. However, schools, communities, and guardianship have gone to great lengths to ensure other resources for accessing content – television and radio programming, educational packages, and personalized support for learning programs.

The extent of the losses is still unknown to us, except informally based on the teachers’ perception in September 2020 when students returned after an excessively long absence – more than six months. Serious reading deficiencies were reported by teachers at the beginning of the second cycle, but we do not know the dimension and have no points of comparison.

The Instituto de Avaliação Educativa (Iave) conducted an assessment test for 30,000 3rd, 6th and 9th grade students to assess the quality of literacy in reading, math and science. He came to the conclusion that the greatest difficulties were in the 6th grade, but no points of comparison with previous years could be established, as we have no similar comparison tests. There are too many students with learning gaps, but that was the previous reality.

There were already inequalities. The pandemic has made them more visible and perhaps more accentuated. Reality awareness can be used to fuel programs to tackle failure and support inclusion

The idea of ​​unrecoverable losses is a little disastrous. Even so, we have some lessons that can be drawn from the emergency and transported to higher quality classroom teaching:

Schools can use autonomy, and there have been schools where teams and responses have been created in excellent accordance with the needs of the environment. Over time, we need to conduct a systematic study of these responses and understand how to make them permanent for the recovery period. Parents approached schools and began to appreciate the work and dedication of teachers. It may be that a door has been opened for greater cooperation and the removal of some barriers to mutual distrust. Cooperation with municipalities and civil society has been strengthened through various fronts. School is part of society and we can all take partial responsibility for a more inclusive education system. The multitude of responses to the educational emergency was expressive: online courses, television and radio programs, educational packages for families and economic support for the most needy. Pedagogical diversity and adaptation to digital technologies has accelerated and it may be possible in the future to incorporate some of the benefits of these insights into teaching.

The real losses and worsening inequalities will only become apparent in a few years. In education, the present is revealed only in the future. It’s hard to measure. Even more difficult when we don’t have anything like it.

We need to prevent today’s students from being viewed as outliers of the pandemic. The challenge is to ensure that inequality support programs get new life and that learning gaps can be narrowed over the next decade.

[1] According to the OECD, 40 points each correspond to a year of learning

