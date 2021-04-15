The tax authorities have liquidated 73,000 IRS returns and 54,000 will be refunded tax

The Tax and Customs Authority (AT) has so far resolved 73,155 of the submitted IRS declarations, and of these, 54,492 have initiated reimbursements totaling 51.1 million euros, according to the Treasury.

Less than two weeks after the IRS campaign began, 1,977,420 tax returns were filed, of which 821,443 (42%) were filed through the automated IRS.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 73,155 of these were paid, with 54,492 taxes refunded to taxpayers, which corresponds to an average refund of around 990 euros. These refunds have already been processed and the money started this Wednesday to reach the taxpayers’ account, the day that around 4 million euros were paid, State Secretary for Tax Affairs António Mendonça Mendes told Lusa.

Among these first settlements are 4,500 collection letters with taxpayers who are supposed to pay 1.7 million euros to the IRS – which is possible until August 31 – and 14,163 situations in which there is no room for reimbursement or tax payment.

Although taxpayers have between April 1 and June 30 to file their IRS return regardless of the category of income they earned in 2020, the data released by the finance portal indicates that they only had or for retirement income others work more quickly to fulfill this declarative obligation.

So far, fewer than 400,000 of those who have had other types of income have filed their IRS statement, according to the finance portal. The law states that the IRS liquidation must be completed by July 31st and tax must be paid or returned by August 31st (via refund).