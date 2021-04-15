The cancellation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo is still “an option” Olympic Games

Japanese government party’s general secretary Toshiro Nikai said Thursday that the cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is a “last resort” option if the pandemic situation in the archipelago worsens.

“We have to cancel [os Jogos] without hesitation when it is no longer possible to organize it, ”suggested Toshihiro Nikai, General Secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in an interview with TBS.

Toshihiro Nikai emphasized that the Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, are “a great opportunity for Japan” and emphasized the public presence for their success. He admitted that “there are still many problems to be solved”.

When asked about the possibility of the Games being canceled if coronavirus infections continued to rise in Japan, Toshihiro Nikai replied that “it would be inevitable to make a decision based on the situation as it arises” before the event begins.

“When the time comes when nothing more can be done [em termos de medidas para conter o vírus]must be canceled, “Toshihiro Nikai said, arguing that holding the event could not serve to spread the pandemic.

“An option,” emphasizes the governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike interpreted Toshihiro Nikai’s comments as “an option”, “nothing more” and saw them as a strong message of encouragement for the Japanese to contain the coronavirus by all means.

In response to Toshihiro Nikai’s interview with TBS, which was echoed by local media, an anonymous PLD official quoted by Japanese news agency Jiji Press said the “Games will not be canceled”.

The minister responsible for the vaccination campaign, Taro Kono, quoted by the Asahi newspaper, pointed out the possibility of completely banning the access of spectators to the games, which were only allowed to Japanese and residents of the archipelago.

99 days ahead of the Games, and taking into account the numbers for Wednesday, Japan has surpassed 4,000 daily infections for the first time since late January, a development the country’s doctors have qualified as the fourth wave.