Rúben Amorim denies the referee’s report of football

Sports coach Rúben Amorim denied at a press conference this Thursday that he had uttered the words attributed to him in the deliberation of the Disciplinary Board of the Portuguese Football Association in order to uphold the 15-day sentence imposed on him and promised to defend himself.

In the preview of this Friday’s departure against Farense, Rúben Amorim warned that he would only speak “once” on the subject so as not to “injure himself more” and stressed that at the end of the meeting he was excluded with Famalicão “for Statements that they are not true “.

“If I can be expelled for a curse, drive me away, but what supports the punishment – that you have what you wanted – is wrong. That’s why I’m going to defend myself. It’s the last time I’ll talk about a lawsuit or punishment for being the biggest loser, ”he added.

Nonetheless, the coach returned to the subject to admit he disagreed with the ban placed on him and to realize that it was “the umpire’s word” against him, which guarantees that he will be “in good conscience “Is. .

“Mainly because I know what I said. I was never a saint. You shouldn’t know a player who has been banned twice from the same club and trained separately … So I never wanted to pretend I was a saint, but I know what I’m saying and what I’m not saying. And with a clear conscience, that’s the main thing for me, ”he emphasized.

The sports coach was suspended by the Portuguese Football Association’s disciplinary board for 15 days after he was excluded from the game against Famalicão (1-1) in the 26th round of the I League. The coach of the “Löwen”, who was shown for the fourth time, continues to pay a fine of 6375 euros.

Regarding the team’s moment, Rúben Amorim guaranteed that “he is better” despite drawing in the last two games, and that the players believe that Sporting has the ability to put farense “with or without” the coach on the team hit bench.

“In the two games that we couldn’t win, we were superior. We have increased the number of possibilities and reduced those of the opponents. But three framed shots scored two hits. The team is calm ”.

The coach recalled that “there are things in football that cannot be explained” and recalled a recent trip where the last minute of various games dictated an opposite scenario. Rúben Amorim recalled that FC Porto were linked to Santa Clara until the last minute, while the “Lions” had an advantage in Moreira de Cónegos until the last minute.

“What could be a bigger advantage has gotten smaller. We went from ten to eight points in one minute. Football is like that, it changes from one moment to the next. “

Sporting visit to Farense in a game of the 27th round of the I Liga without central defender Feddal, who has recovered from physical problems. The “Lions” come into play with a six point lead over runner-up FC Porto after having drawn 1-1 with Moreirense and Famalicão in their last two league games.