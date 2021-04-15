Roberto Benigni receives a Golden Lion Cinema for his career in Venice

Italian actor, comedian and director Roberto Benigni will receive the Golden Lion for his career at the Venice Film Festival in Italy in September, it was announced today.

The 68-year-old Roberto Benigni is “an unprecedented and unprecedented reference figure in the Italian performing arts scene”, who has distinguished himself since his debut “through his innovative and irreverent handling of rules and traditions”, emphasized the festival director Alberto Barbera Wahl der career award .

Benigni began his artistic career in the 1970s in theater and television. At that time, on the small screen, he entered the series Onda Libera, suspended because of an eschatological song that was the target of censorship and L’altra domenica.

At the end of that decade, he made his film debut as an actor in the film Berlinguer, I Love You (1977) directed by Giuseppe Bertolucci, Bernardo’s younger brother, who two years later would use Benigni in La Luna. 1983 Tu mi turbi represents Benigni’s debut as a director and records the arrival of actress Nicoletta Braschi, the life partner and protagonist of other films she has made. In 2019, it was Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio Gepetto, 17 years after being Pinocchio in a film of the same name that was directed by himself.

For the Venice Festival, Roberto Benigni shines in all registers, whether in the theater, in the cinema or on television, “thanks to his exuberance and impetuosity, the generous manner in which he treats the public and the passionate joy that maybe the largest is the original brand image of his work ”.

Life is beautiful, the film he made, co-wrote and starred in 1997 about the Holocaust will be one of the best examples of this description of the Venice Festival.

In the film, Benigni plays a Jew who uses every imaginative strategy to protect and deceive his son from the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp. This role has earned him a list of international awards, including the Cannes Grand Jury Prize and the Oscar for Best Actor.

The Venice festival is a reminder that Life is Beautiful is still the most popular film in Italian cinema with 9.7 million viewers.

Federico Fellini, Jim Jarmusch and Woody Allen are other directors with whom Benigni has also worked as actors.

The 76th edition of the Venice Festival takes place from September 1st to 11th.