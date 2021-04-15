PSD and CDS come together in Madeira – without Chega | Wood

It was not thanks to Rui Rio’s appeal that PSD and CDS closed the door in Madeira when Chega arrived in the municipal coalition agreement that both parties signed in Funchal that Wednesday.

Earlier this month, after PSD Madeira chairman Miguel Albuquerque admitted an agreement with Chega – “instrumental” and post-election, as happened in the Azores – CDS counterpart Rui Barreto rushed to say so There is only agreement for the municipalities between social democrats and centrists. “Extremist parties are not entering,” emphasized Barreto, who has the economic portfolio in the PSD / CDS coalition government led by Albuquerque, Madeira.

Yesterday, in the same hotel in Funchal where the PSD and CDS negotiated the intergovernmental agreement from the regional legislatures of 2019, Albuquerque admitted independent support for the coalition, namely in Funchal, but closed it for the accession of new parties. “There are people from civil society who will support the coalition,” he told reporters after signing the agreement that formalized the PSD / CDS coalition in seven of the 11 municipalities in the autonomous region.

The two parties are thus advancing at two speeds. Where they resist, affiliates compete and in the communities where one of them rules they present their own lists. The exception is São Vicente, where the two parties have been supporting the mayor of the local city council since 2017, who was an independent city council at the time.