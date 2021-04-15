Painting by Paula Rego sold (below expectations) for 650 thousand euros | art

The work The Aunt (Nada) by Portuguese painter Paula Rego was sold this Thursday at a Phillips auction in London for 747,500 euros, which was below the auctioneer’s minimum expectation, who wanted to raise between 800,000 pounds (920 thousand euros) and 1, 2 million pounds (1.38 million euros).

La Féconde reached Journée (1976) from the French painter and raw art theorist Jean Dubuffet at an auction with just over 30 lots from the entire 20th century and contemporary art, as well as works by Alberto Giacometti, Frank Stella, Mark Rothko or Banksy. Estimated between £ 1.5m and £ 2m, it was sold for £ 3.6m.

Aunt (Nada), who was bought after a short offer of five bids, portrays a character from the 1944 debut novel by Spanish writer Carmen Laforet, Nada, who portrays Barcelona under Francoism in the 1940s.

Aunt (nothing)

This work was included in the artist’s retrospective, which traveled from the Queen Sofia Museum in Madrid to the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington in 2007-2008.

In July 2015, a painting by Paula Rego, in which the painter alluded to the death of her husband – Victor Willing, also an artist, died in 1988 – was auctioned in London for 1.6 million euros, setting a record for the Portuguese artist. In the same auction, another work by the painter Looking Out (1997), contrary to what happened now to Auntie (Nada), far exceeded the maximum expectation of 989 thousand euros after it had been sold for almost 1.4 million euros . with Lusa