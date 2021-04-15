ModaLisboa turns 30 and “has always been very exciting” | Fashion

In 2021, you cannot think of Portuguese fashion without ModaLisboa. However, 30 years ago the industry outlook was very different. On April 18, 1991, the first edition of ModaLisboa began in the Municipal Theater of São Luiz. What happened in this first issue? What events marked these 30 years? What adventures do you remember that accompanied your birth? Today, April 15th, the 56th edition of the ModaLisboa Comunidade starts, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. The PUBLIC spoke to the President of the Associação ModaLisboa, Eduarda Abbondanza, one of the founders of this project.