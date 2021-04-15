Israel no longer has to wear a mask abroad coronavirus

The Israeli authorities announced this Thursday that, starting next Sunday, the mandatory use of a mask abroad, measured in the context of the progressive lifting of restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, will cease.

In the spring of 2020, the Hebrew state was one of the first countries to impose the use of hygienic masks in public places. In the past few weeks, however, the situation has changed thanks to an extensive vaccination campaign that has provided the two required doses of Pfizer’s BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to more than half (53%) of the 9.3 million population.

“Masks protect us from the new coronavirus pandemic. However, when the experts concluded that the mask was not required outdoors, I decided to remove it [a obrigação de usar] the mask, ”said Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

“The infection rate in Israel is very low due to the success of the vaccination campaign, so it is possible to make the measures more flexible,” he added, but specified that the mask should be used in closed public places such as shopping malls.

In late December 2020, following an agreement with American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Israel launched a major vaccination campaign that quickly distributed millions of doses for information on the effects of vaccination, as the country has bank records of its population’s medical history.

The Hebrew state peaked in new cases in mid-January, reaching around 10,000 daily infections. In the past few days, however, the numbers have dropped to less than 200, with a positive test rate of 0.3%.

Israel and Pfizer “have proven that the Covid-19 pandemic can be defeated with a mass vaccination campaign,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of the pharmaceutical giant, in a video speech on Wednesday to mark the celebrations of the 73rd anniversary of Israel’s independence where thousands of people, many without masks, gathered in Jerusalem.

This drop in new cases of infection allowed authorities to reopen restaurants, bars and beaches in early March.

On Wednesday, the government released a plan that would allow vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country from May 23, more than a year after the borders were closed.