Isabel II has to decide what André and Harry will wear at Filipe’s funeral United Kingdom

Send the tradition and protocol that the Queen of Britain was to guard for eight days after a death so close to that of her husband. But even at the age of 94, the monarch still seems to be necessary to put out multiple fires. And after Isabel II returned to work on Tuesday, just four days after Prince Philip’s death, to mark William Peel’s departure from Lord Chamberlain’s office, she was asked to decide on the clothing of sons and daughters. Grandchildren for Saturday.

According to the British press, the Queen intervened to resolve an issue of what senior family members should wear to her husband’s funeral, and in particular whether Princes André and Harry should wear military uniforms for various reasons.

Prince Philip died last Friday at the age of 99 and his funeral will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Windsor Castle, a moment marked by a minute of national silence. Traditionally, members of the royal family wear military uniforms on such formal occasions, often reflecting not only the patents but also the honorary degrees they hold.

However, according to the British press, there has been fierce behind-the-scenes debates about what both the Queen’s son and grandson should wear.

Harry, 36, is the Duke of Sussex but announced his decision to stop working for the Crown full-time last January. The grandmother, however, didn’t think it possible to take on the real deal part-time and gave Harry a year to return. In February of that year, after Buckingham Palace learned of the Dukes of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, he announced that the couple would not return as active members of the monarchy as they would have to return royal sponsorships and, in Harry’s case, honorary degrees to military personnel .

André, 61, is even more complicated. The Duke of York announced his resignation from royal obligations after giving an interview to clarify his connection with American tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual abuse and trafficking in minors. Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 after details of his allegation were released, including the testimony of one of the women accusing him of instructing them, including minors, to have sex with other men “A Well-Known Prime Minister” and “a prince”.

According to the press, André wanted to go to his father’s funeral with the fact of the admiral, an honorary title given to him on the occasion of his 60th birthday, but which the prince made his debut only after his return to public life.

In addition to these two, the remaining family members can present themselves with their military clothing. The irony is that only André and Harry have a military service record: the first was in 1982 in the Falkland Islands, the islands that the United Kingdom contested with Argentina; The second completed two missions in Afghanistan.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the rumors, but according to the Daily Mail, the Queen, who will turn 95 on the 21st, took a stand to end tantrums: nobody wears uniforms; Everything goes with clothes that indicate grief.