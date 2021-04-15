Four Portuguese candidates for the European Union Literature Prize Books

Four Portuguese writers, along with authors from 13 other countries, are among the finalists of the European Union Literature Prize, the organization announced this Thursday. The Portuguese authors are Ana Margarida de Carvalho with the gesture we do to protect the head, Frederico Pedreira, A Lição do Sonâmbulo, Isabel Rio Novo, Rua de Paris on a rainy day and João Pinto Coelho with Um Tempo a So pretend. All of the novels selected by the jury were published in 2020, with the exception of Ana Margarida de Carvalho’s novel, which came out in late 2019.

The national jury consisted of José Manuel Lello, the administrator of Livraria Lello in Porto, who presided, and José Jorge Letria, the president of the Portuguese Authors’ Society, the writer João de Melo, the journalist Isabel Lucas and the writer David Machado, the won the award in 2015.

The European Union Prize for Literature, launched by the European Commission, aims to “highlight the creativity and diversity of contemporary European literature in the field of fiction, promote the diffusion of literature and encourage greater interest in literary works in Europe”. Not only open to the Community countries, but to the 41 countries currently part of the Creative Europe program, the prize covers a third of these countries each year. This is a rotating logic that makes every country a candidate every three years.

The national juries, made up of literary experts, publishers and booksellers, first choose between two and five books and finally choose the country’s winner, who will receive five thousand euros after selecting a short list of two to five books by promising authors In their country, each jury selects the national winner, who will receive five thousand euros, and also undertakes to organize the prize to facilitate the participation of authors in book fairs in Europe and the world and to support the organization of events in bookstores or cultural institutes . And every year it publishes a collection of excerpts from the award-winning books in the original language and in English or French translation.

In 2021, an edition supported by the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union will compete with authors and works from Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Tunisia Moldova.

The first Portuguese author to receive the award was Dulce Maria Cardoso in 2009 with Os Meus Sentimentos. Afonso Cruz won in 2012 with A Boneca de Kokoschka and David Machado’s novel Index of Happiness, the book selected by the Portuguese jury in 2015.

Due to the pandemic, the award ceremony planned for May 18 will only take place online, on the YouTube channel and on the price pages in social networks.