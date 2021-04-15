A community of energy producers is born in Beatos Creative Hub Lisbon

It is another project that has been announced for the Hub Criativo do Beato in Lisbon and that will progress even without residents: The Living Lab or, if we want, the Vivo Laboratory will extend over the entire room and have the task of taking measures implement that promote decarbonization and mitigation of climate change. To like? Creation of an energy community, spaces for urban agriculture, intelligent energy and lighting systems, neutrality in public transport, circular economy projects in the food chain of Hub Criativo do Beato (HCB).