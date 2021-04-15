5G: We are challenging the auction rules to be changed in court Telecommunications

Nos will take a precautionary measure against the change in the rules for the frequency auction of the fifth generation (5G) mobile phone proposed by the regulator Anacom, executive administrator Filipa Carvalho told Lusa on the day the consultation phase with operators ends.

On Thursday, the 60th day of the main bidding process, the Autoridade Nacional de Comunicações (Anacom) announced that it “has decided to initiate a process to amend the respective regulation” in order to speed up the 5G auction and on April 15th sets a limit for interested parties. Parties send contributions and suggestions.

“We will take precautionary measures,” said Filipa Carvalho, stressing that “there are no exceptional circumstances that justify a change in the rules, either due to the pandemic or the duration of the auction,” nor the related problem with the launch of 5G ”Because the operator’s obligations“ remain the same ”.

Changes aimed at promoting a larger daily number of rounds include reducing the length of the rounds (60 to 15 minutes) and / or extending the daily bidding period, including the ability to “if necessary, to prevent the use of the minimum increments that bidders can choose in a given round (1% and 3%) ”.

The executing administrator indicated that Anacom’s “light” action contained “a number of bugs”. The first mistake is “changing the rules in the middle of the game and violating the principle of trust”.

The operators define a bid strategy based on the applicable rules. “If you change the rules, the way you play changes,” he argues.

This influences, for example, the strategic approach and previous negotiations between bidders and “changes the dynamics of the game” when it comes to changing the way prices are set and increasing the bids by 1% and 3%.

These changes are not minor or minor, according to Nos, and will affect the auction result.

He also criticized the creation of a “tension between the public interest and the private interest when it does not exist”. He claims that “the operators are on the side of the public interest”, now “they cannot be harmed, which is a dynamic feature of the auction”.

Nos “is on the side of the public interest”, guarantees the administrator and also refers to “the wrong comparisons” with other countries.

The regulator said last week that flexibility in determining increments is “a rule that has been used in other frequency auctions, namely in ascending auctions, for multiple rounds that have recently taken place in Europe, such as Germany (2018 ), Finland (2018), Italy (2018) and Slovakia (2020) ”.

According to Nos, the regulatory authority has not increased the minimum increment in any of the four countries mentioned.

Altice Portugal is also considering “legal mechanisms” that may be subject to precautionary measures, according to the Executive President.

The lawsuit was heavily challenged by the main operators and included complaints, precautionary measures and complaints to Brussels as the regulation contained “illegal” and “discriminatory” measures.