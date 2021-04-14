The tightrope walkers | Chronic | PUBLICITY

The British reaction to the “Brexit” hangover is reminiscent of a story Maria João’s mother told her when she was little. On a hot day, a woman stands on the side of the road who keeps complaining, “Oh, how thirsty I am, how thirsty I am, how thirsty I am!” After two hours another woman comes with a jug and gives him water to drink . She drinks until she can no longer drink, returns the mug, wipes her mouth and starts screaming, “Oh, how thirsty I was, how thirsty I was, how thirsty I was!

More from Miguel Esteves Cardoso