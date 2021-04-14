The restoration of learning must “start now”, defend former ministers of education | education

Former Education Ministers Maria de Lurdes Rodrigues and Marçal Grilo agree that “there is an urgent need” to launch the learning restoration program, where the government is working to respond to the effects of the pandemic. Instead of waiting for the next school year, this work should start in the summer, opening schools to all students, both of whom defended this Wednesday, during a debate sponsored by Edulog, the educational platform of the Belmiro de Azevedo Foundation.

Marçal Grilo, who was education minister in a PS government between 1995 and 1999 and considers every month that passes to be lost to regain knowledge affected by two periods of distance learning, is “urgent” action will be taken by the Ministry of Education not taken.

For Maria de Lurdes Rodrigues, who exactly a decade later also taught the area in a socialist executive, there are answers that schools “do not need financial or extraordinary organizational resources” and can therefore move forward “. “And now it’s summer,” said the former governor, who is currently dean of Iscte – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa.

Maria de Lurdes Rodrigues proposes “a summer with open doors” in schools across the country, “with varied programs that make up for lost time”, an idea with which Marçal Grilo expressed his approval.

The ‘summer schools’ option as a means of processing knowledge delayed due to the pandemic was already suggested by a group of economists from the New School of Business and Economics, who made a proposal for a learning recovery late last month. The solution also appeals to some of the experts who have since been appointed by the Ministry of Education for a think tank that examines proposals – and who spoke individually to PUBLIC at the beginning of this work.

This working group has until the end of the month to present its options to the Ministry of Education, which is expected to publish it in May. The plan in which the government is working outlines the main measures for the next academic year, although Prime Minister António Costa has already reported on Twitter that this will be a two-year job, ending in 2023.

Schools can be “an alternative meeting place” next summer, says Maria de Lurdes Rodrigues, not least because many families “cannot go on vacation”. Having educational institutions with open doors enables them to “give schools the centrality they should be in the lives of students and families,” he claims.

“Too Much Time Away from Schools”

Marçal Grilo believes that the measure also makes sense outside of the pandemic, as the summer holidays, which traditionally last two and a half months, are too long: “Children are too far from schools”.

The former minister, who currently chairs the General Council of the University of Aveiro, knows that such solutions will force the government to “stretch the strings to the stock exchange”. “You can’t ask what is being asked of teachers without compensation,” he says, comparing the situation with that of health professionals who have received exceptional performance awards because of the pandemic.

The debate, in which the two former education ministers took part, took part in the launch of Edustat – Observatório de Educação, a new Edulog platform that collects statistics on the education system. The compiled data was already public. This is information that is regularly made available by national bodies such as the National Institute for Statistics or the Directorate-General for Education and Science Statistics or international bodies such as Eurostat or the OECD.

However, this platform makes it possible to carry out comparative analysis between indicators published by different bodies as a result of the work of a team of 25 researchers led by the Center for Research in Higher Education Policy.

Edustat includes a “Pro” area, which is aimed at education specialists, but also at “Infostats” and analyzes data on the national education system for the general public.