The map becomes less red coronavirus with the new incidence indicator

If the government adopts the neighboring incidence rate presented by mathematician Óscar Felgueiras at the meeting in Infarmed on Tuesday, the country’s 27 parishes (April 26-5), which were above the red line on April 10, will turn 18 In other words, the number of communities with more than 120 cases per 100,000 population is at risk of deflationary failure. This indicator makes it possible to match the incidence rates of a municipality with a higher rate and those of neighboring municipalities, which enables “local contextualization in relation to the surrounding areas” and prevents outbreaks from being overestimated. On the other hand, this adapted model enables a weighted average of the different incidence rates of the municipalities to be established, taking into account the population density.