The enrollments can be renewed automatically in the years of continuity of the education cycle

The enrollments can be renewed automatically in the years of continuity of the education cycle

Enrollments for the next academic year for compulsory school pupils can be automatically renewed in the years of continuity of the cycle if there are no significant changes. This emerges from a regulation published on Wednesday.

The registration order for next year was published this Wednesday in Diário da República. One of the new features introduced is the possibility of automatic enrollment renewal for students who are going to school in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 8th, 9th or 11th year of life.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education states that renewal can be done in this way if there are no “significant changes”, including changing schools, changing parents, course or training course, or the need to choose subjects.

“It was an essentially confirmatory task that will be fulfilled from this year and that meets the requirements of schools and guardians,” writes the guardianship, citing the dispatch.

Registrations that do not meet these criteria must be renewed via the portal das matriculas, which is available at portaldasmatriculas.edu.gov.pt.

Registrations were made on this platform last year. However, in order to enable “better harmony between the access times of schools and guardians to the portal”, the calendar has been updated.

Therefore, enrollment in preschool and the first year is the first, starting on Thursday and through May 14th.

Enrollments for the 8th and 9th year as well as for the three years of secondary education take place between June 18 and 30 and only from July 10 and up to June 16 can extensions of the 2nd to the 7th year be made become.