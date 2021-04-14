The clubs will receive support worth 20 million Culture, Sport during the European Capital of Sport in Lisbon

The Lisbon City Council will invest 20 million euros in a support line for sports clubs across the city, announced Fernando Medina, president of the municipality. The measure was announced this Wednesday at the public awards ceremony of the European Sports Capital 2021 in Lisbon (Lisbon CED2021).

The investment initiated by the community is valid for two years (2021/2022) “so that the clubs can improve their practice, promote more activities, improve their infrastructure, supply infrastructure deficiencies, supply equipment shortages or even meet the need to strengthen their organization”. In this way, the mayor wants the capital to have “stronger clubs, more active, with more capacity to support the sport”.

According to the mayor, the new support line will process applications from sports companies. When applying, the clubs can strengthen one of the four pillars: strengthening activities, improving infrastructure, acquiring equipment or institutional training.

In addition to that investment, the mayor said the council would fund testing for Covid-19 for athletes in the community. “First of all, we will support so that all athletes from the city of Lisbon can receive free tests for free when they return to their activities and competition.”

Fernando Medina stated that the community would renew the agreement with the National Pharmacy Association, “with it [os atletas] can be tested as this is a condition for returning to federated activities in some cases and is also a rule of caution and health promotion in relation to activities where it is not mandatory. “

Nuno Delgado, ex-judoka, is the mission leader of the LUSA / RODRIGO ANTUNES initiative

Finally, Medina also said that in addition to what is normally distributed to clubs, the community will provide extraordinary assistance to cover costs, which will be maintained even if “this is the case for multiple clubs.” This municipal aid will amount to around one million euros.

These measures were announced this Wednesday at the event that marked the start of the CED2021 initiative in Lisbon, held in the Carlos Lopes pavilion. After the European Green Capital 2020, Lisbon will be the European Sport Capital 2021 this Wednesday. This year the project that will make the Portuguese capital the epicenter of European sport aims above all to “inspire the citizens of Lisbon, the tourists “Visit it and those who work and study in the city. “An athlete inspires to exercise and inspires others to follow their dreams,” said Nuno Delgado, a former Portuguese judoka. The former Olympic athlete is the mission leader for this project.

The preparation of this initiative has been going on since 2017, when the European Association of Capitals and Cities of Sport (ACES Europe) announced that the Portuguese capital will be the central pole of sport in Europe in 2021.

Nuno Delgado said that Lisbon will be a point of reference for world and Olympic sport in the course of 2021, starting next weekend with the welcome of European judo and later the first division of karate and the world triathlon championship. He also announced that an international sports congress and gala will be held during European Sports Week in December to present medals to be won at the Tokyo Olympics.

The organization of this initiative includes seven ambassadors who will work on seven different axes, e.g. B. health and well-being, education, mobility or solidarity. Among the seven ambassadors there are names like Fernando Santos, Telma Monteiro or Patrícia Mamona.

The event this Wednesday also attended the Minister of Education Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, as well as the Secretary of State for Youth and Sport João Paulo Rebelo and Cuca Roseta, a fado singer who created the official anthem of and interpreted the new sport initiative in the city of Lisbon.

Fernando Santos, national soccer coach, present at the LUSA / RODRIGO ANTUNES ceremony

