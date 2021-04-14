Socrates: “The judge did not declare me corrupt” | Operation Marquis

The first interview with José Sócrates following the directive decision that will cause the former prime minister to stand trial for six of the 31 crimes charged with him began with the former ruler wanting to make it clear that he will not be tried for passive crimes of corruption. Although Judge Ivo Rosa believed that Socrates should be tried for the crime of passive corruption without demonstrating any specific act, it should not be that that crime was already mandated. “The judge did not declare me corrupt,” he repeated, arguing, “in the investigation phase this or that is not declared.”

“What the judge did was take into account that there is evidence that will bring me to justice for a specific crime,” the former prime minister said before starting his defense. Sócrates reiterated that it was “wrong and unjust” that the judge had confirmed that there was evidence of corruption, but not because “this crime [de corrupção sem acto] it no longer exists in our penal code, “replaced by” receiving undue advantage “and therefore” a new type of crime, “he insisted.” I didn’t even know it existed. I always thought that corruption required action ” he explained. “What the judge is saying is that during my six-year term there has never been any conduct that is contrary to the duty of the position,” he said.

The former prime minister faces trial for money laundering and other crimes in Operation Marquis. It is about 1.72 million euros that the businessman handed over and allegedly directed to Socrates, implying three crimes of money laundering, although he has already mandated the corruption that underlies these crimes. In addition to money laundering, Socrates is charged with three crimes of forging documents.