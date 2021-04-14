Replay gives your used toys new life plastic

They refuse to “make an object with recycled plastic just to put it on the shelf”. Who says a bookshelf says a toy box, which is why the Precious Plastic movement, in collaboration with Zero Waste Lab, launched the Replay project to breathe new life into used toys. “The future of toys that get damaged is the landfill. We decided to create something that would change that mentality a bit and one of the suggestions was to use the plastic from damaged toys and create a new toy that not only children but adults can play with too. “, Explains P3 João Feyo, member of the Precious Plastic Portugal movement.

The first step starts at home with the help of a hammer, screwdriver and scissors. This is because, once the toys have been selected, it is time to disassemble them and count all the pieces they are made of – an alarm for the “amount of material they contain”. For the time being, Porto, Figueira de Castelo Rodrigo, Lisbon, Cascais and Évora are the cities selected for this campaign and will be in effect until May. Everyone has their respective collection points.

After the collection, it’s time to get active for students of product design at the Matosinhos School of Art and Design (ESAD), the University Core of Environmental Sciences and Technology of the University of Porto (NUTA) and the University of Évora. They are the ones who will come up with several proposals for possible toys, but the final decision will always be made by whoever will receive them, in this case first year children. “I think it makes sense that the children choose which toys they want and not the teachers. We say whether it is possible to produce or not, the teachers have more technical aspects, but the child will do this tuning. “

This vote results in five projects that will be transformed into five forms – one for each city. Future toys will come from fine plastic machines. This initiative is mostly about upcycling (creative recycling), but anyone who has toys in good condition can also participate. Simply drop them off at the collection points and the movement will forward them to the Ajuda de Mãe facilities, the SOS Children’s Village and the Portuguese Red Cross.

Precious plastic Portugal

The remaining materials – rubber, fabric, electronic compounds, and other plastics – that are not used in the manufacture of toys “serve a different purpose”. Exturplás, a company that remodels garden benches and playgrounds, is responsible for recycling unused plastics. The electron receives the electronics and the batteries. The signs for playgrounds are built with the erasers. The fabrics are “given to two girls who have a project to reuse fabric for toys that is related to children’s parties and use the scraps of fabric to create everything from decorations to everything else,” explains João.

Replay not only warns against the reuse of plastic and all components of a toy, but also organizes discussion cycles with the aim of “questioning the quality of play and toy materials and exploring new perspectives for production and consumption. Sustainable and broad responsibility, inspired by the concepts of the circular economy ”, can be read on the website.

The big news, however, is the realization of a scientific study aimed at “touching the wound” of companies that import toys made from uncertified plastics. “We couldn’t identify the type of plastic. It’s getting a little routine and damaging, ”affirms the architect. “It is important to do these studies so that we can deep down the concern we had until recently about the type of plastic we use in making toys that are imported here. It’s always positive. “

Text edited by Ana Maria Henriques