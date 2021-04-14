PS and PSD want agreement on local suffrage, debate starts next week | Assembly of the Republic

The two largest parties, PS and PSD, gave signs of understanding on Wednesday regarding the revision of the municipal electoral law, which has been challenged by the independent mayors, to make their candidacies more difficult. Your discussion is expected in Parliament next week.

Given the urgency of the matter, Parliament has 15 days to discuss the nine amendments that were adopted a week ago without a vote in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and are scheduled for next week at its meeting on Wednesday.

Of the PSD, Hugo Carneiro said his party was “as available for consensus as possible” and the PS’s Pedro Delgado Alves said the same, promising “a substantial effort” to “obtain replacement texts where possible”. And he prepared the stage for the attempt to negotiate these consensus texts by the end of Monday.

Pedro Delgado Alves identified the areas where the talks could be split up in order to find agreements with different chances of success – the rules for the candidacy of independent citizens, for the formation of polling stations or the measures to promote voter turnout in times of the pandemic of the Covid -19.

No other party represented in the Commission spoke on the matter.

Luís Marques Guedes, Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, announced that he would plan to discuss the nine proposals for next Tuesday. And he warned of the tight schedule, taking into account the “political urgency” of the issue, just a few months after the local elections in autumn, as the Commission will have to do so without a replacement text with the support of the majority. now in the specialty.

On April 8, the vote on changes to the local electoral law was generally postponed. This postponement allows the debate in this area to be conducted in a Committee on Constitutional Affairs in order to find a common text before the final global vote in plenary. All parties asked him to resign from the commission without voting.

Everyone from Bloco de Esquerda to CDS pledged to work on this consensus, although there are many proposals that differ from one another.

The latest changes to the local electoral law were endorsed by the PS and PSD at the end of the last legislative term in July, but heavily contested by the National Association of Independent Local Movements (AMAI) for making movements difficult to stand as candidates.

The approved rules – and which the parties now want to change, albeit with different solutions – oblige independent movements to collect separate signatures for chambers, community assemblies and community councils and prevent these candidates from using the same name to present themselves. wishes.