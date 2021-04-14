PJ searched the house of PS deputy António Gameiro as part of Operation Triângulo | Judicial police

This Tuesday, the judicial police raided the house of Socialist MP António Gameiro in Seiça in the municipality of Ourém (Santarém district) for suspicions of economic crime as part of Operation Triangle, in which four people were detained the mayor of Vila Real de Santo António, Conceição Cabrita (PSD). Parliament had received a motion to waive the MP’s parliamentary immunity, which has already been approved. However, the Opinion of the Transparency Committee does not provide details on this case.

As far as the PUBLIC learned, this investigation had been going on for over a year. The four detainees will be heard this Wednesday by the judge of the Évora Criminal Court for the first judicial questioning and use of coercive measures.

The newspaper O Mirante, which spreads the news about António Gameiro, reveals that several elements of the Socialist Party confirm the situation. The MP, whom the PUBLIC contacted unsuccessfully, has been unavailable in the past few hours even with regard to people close to him.

The search for the MP’s house in Seiça took place the day after António Gameiro, who had served as President of the Santarém do PS district for several terms, presented his candidacy to the Ourém municipality in this year’s local elections.

This investigation by the PJ concerns a real estate business in which a property of around five thousand square meters in Monte Gordo was sold for a value of 5.6 million euros.

A joint statement by the Judicial Police and the Prosecutor General’s Office sent to the media about the searches and arrests during Operation Triângulo said: “In the context of an investigation by the DIAP Regional de Évora, the Judicial Police has led through the Direktion do Sul This Tuesday carried out 17 searches of facilities and law firms, “and that” these steps took place in the Algarve, Lisbon, Leiria and Ourém region. “One of the first searches took place at the beginning of her tenure at 7:30 am at the house of the official responsible for the Municipal Support Fund (FAM), who was Conceição Cabritas chief of staff.

Vila Real de Santo António is one of the communities that continues to receive financial support due to the high level of debt. The sale of assets is part of the recovery plan committed by the creditors.

In 2019, the bankruptcy of the Sociedade de Gestão Urbana (SGU), with which the municipal official arrested yesterday was connected, was filed. Conceição Cabrita (PSD) is not running for office again, and who is returning to self-sufficient life is Luís Gomes, who was president for 12 years and had Conceição Cabrita by his side.

The same communiqué also states that in the course of the operation “four people were arrested, one of whom held a political office”: “Among the prisoners, all between 50 and 70 years old, there are still two public administration entrepreneurs . ”

In an investigation, he continues: “They are suspected of the illegal activity of a politician who has benefited from the cooperation of officials and other actors in brokering a company to buy community property. on the beach of Monte Gordo ”.

The operation was based on the cooperation of the National Anti-Corruption Department, the Directorate of the Center and the Judicial Police of Leiria, namely “in the search for the suspects’ homes, the law firms and the banking institute”. Several documents, items and evidence were seized there and are being analyzed. “

It can also be read: “There are facts that are likely to be part of the practice of corruption crimes, improper receipt of advantage, and abuse of power.”