One artist, one recipe, one playlist. With this “extravagant” cookbook, cooking will never be the same

A playlist for each recipe. A Portuguese soup goes well with Lena d’Água, Amália Rodrigues or Dora with the theme Don’t be bad for me. A chocolate cake, the recipe by DJ Snake Radical, comes out of the oven sweeter if we add heavy metal to it. There are no limits, from electronic music to Thai funk.

In parallel with Extended Records, the publishing house Discos Extendes invited artists to share recipes and music, and brought out a book to spice up the cooking while in prison. The desire to marry music and cuisine is old for Gonçalo Neto and João Frederico, who came to Diogo Vasconcelos and Sebastião Pinto. The four friends are DJs and are responsible for the publishers. Gonçalo Neto or Terzi brought his passion for cooking to extremes and “jumped from dishes to dishes in advance,” as he told P3 in March after the opening of the Restaurante Tabique in Braga.

From left to right João Frederico, Gonçalo Neto, Diogo Vasconcelos and Sebastião Pinto. Telma

In 2020, during the first term in prison, it was difficult to sell music, it was impossible to schedule concerts, and Discos Extendes, specializing in vinyl editing, had to reinvent itself. “Our friends and fellow DJs were at home making bread and cakes dedicated to cooking, and we thought it would be fun to invite artists to share the cooking,” says Diogo Vasconcelos. “Everyone found a joke and we were told to bring out a book.”

At home in 2021 they found the ideal opportunity to “catch their breath” and bring the cookbook to life. In less than a week the first edition printed in Risographie is “practically sold out”. The four DJs are already thinking about an upcoming edition. For those who want to buy the book, which sells for 13 euros, it is better to hurry to reserve it through the publisher’s Facebook or Instagram page.

Extendes discs

João Frederico and Diogo Vasconcelos are the book’s designers who are dedicated to choosing a different font for the title of each recipe, inspired by the artist or the music that suits them. “We’re interested in both music and design, to do something a bit more extraordinary and extravagant,” says Diogo.

Bringing out the book, explains the 32-year-old DJ, was a “mixture of fun, good humor and discipline” between the four of them working in his free time. Diogo just released his last album, Ruff Trax, which he spoke about with Ípsilon in February. He has a degree in architecture, is a photographer, has a music magazine, Pista, and does graphic design. And he almost forgot to mention it, he’s doing a PhD in media art. “With the pandemic, I had to adapt. I am as diverse as possible in the field of music. I do everything I can to avoid having to do architecture. “

He studied to be an architect who believed he was going to follow in his father’s footsteps, but the new sounds and influences he discovered during his academic life changed his plans. He started commanding the dance floors more than a decade ago and he never stopped. “To live from music means to live on the edge. And at this point, it’s almost impossible. We have to find a way to stay alive. “