New method of reading “tags” with genetic instructions on thousands of cells | Epigenetics

Every cell in our body has our DNA. However, they play very different roles, and interpret and carry out the same genetic information in many different ways. For example, a neuron and a skin cell do not read DNA in the same way and express different genes. For this complex task, among other things, there are small proteins (so-called histones) that act as a kind of “tag” and serve to mark the genes that have to be activated (or deactivated) in the right places and at the right time . A team from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, where the Portuguese scientist Gonçalo Castelo Branco works, developed a technique to analyze the different versions of “tags” that simultaneously bind to DNA in tens of thousands of cells.