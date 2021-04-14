New method of reading “tags” with genetic instructions on thousands of cells | Epigenetics

Photo of vbn vbnApril 14, 2021
18

Every cell in our body has our DNA. However, they play very different roles, and interpret and carry out the same genetic information in many different ways. For example, a neuron and a skin cell do not read DNA in the same way and express different genes. For this complex task, among other things, there are small proteins (so-called histones) that act as a kind of “tag” and serve to mark the genes that have to be activated (or deactivated) in the right places and at the right time . A team from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, where the Portuguese scientist Gonçalo Castelo Branco works, developed a technique to analyze the different versions of “tags” that simultaneously bind to DNA in tens of thousands of cells.

Photo of vbn vbnApril 14, 2021
18
Photo of vbn

vbn

Back to top button