Memory does not dictate | opinion

1. At the end of March the result of an analysis by Iave of the effects of the first school closings on the learning of pupils was known: in math, reading and science on a knowledge scale of four levels more than half of the pupils of the 6th and 9th grade were known The year lagged behind the most elementary. Aside from the question that the study had not measured what it was supposed to be measuring, three attributes of this type of exercise were re-examined: when the diagnosis was made, the reality was already different (a second close was already completed); Political power fell back on the Peter principle, that is, it appointed a working group. The country was alarmed for two days, and on the third day it returned to scratches without indignation at the state’s inability to help children unlucky enough to be born poor.