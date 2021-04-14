Lagos strengthens its presence at the GC32 Racing Tour 2021 | candle

Four months after announcing that Lagos will be the stage for one of the five stages of the GC32 Racing Tour 2021, one of the most prestigious international events, the World Sailing-approved competition organization announced a redesign of the calendar of events with Lagos Gaining in importance: The Algarvian City Bay will be the racing field for two events starting in late June and July.

The changes advocated by the GC32 organization are related to the pandemic. In the first calendar, Lagos would get the third tier after the fast catamarans passed Port Camargue in southern France and Riva del Garda in Italy.

However, due to the restrictions in Europe due to the pandemic, the start of the competition has been postponed. As announced in December, Lagos will continue to host the GC32 between June 30th and July 4th, but this will now be the first leg of the race.

About a month later, the catamarans and some of the best sailors in the world return to the Algarve between 15 years (between July 28th and August 1st) and September 19th, after the new Italian stage in Villasimius in the extreme south-east of Sardinia the world title is awarded.

Finally, the competition will take place between November 3rd and 7th in the calm waters of the Mar Menor on the Spanish coast of Murcia, Spain. This will also be a novelty on the GC32 card.

For Hugo Pereira, Mayor of Lagos, the announcement of the strengthening of the Algarve city’s presence was added to the event card “with particular satisfaction”.

The mayor recalls that “the last few months have been very difficult for Lacobrigenses and the local economy”, “but with events that promote the city well internationally” and “strictly adhere to the rules in force” it will be possible “Show, that despite difficulties, Lagos “can begin to prepare as possible for a return to normal”.

“I am sure that once again we will know how to greet everyone involved in the GC32 Racing Tour, and in the end they will be our best ambassadors,” added Hugo Pereira.

In 2018 and 2019, the natural conditions Lagos offers for sailing with foils deserve unanimous praise from organizers and sailors, some of whom are big names in world sailing, and it is for this reason that Christian Scherrer, manager of the GC32 Racing Tour pondered that the decision to hold a double event in the Algarve was the “right decision”.

“It was a difficult decision, but we think it was the right and pragmatic decision. It’s the best possible compromise to have good races. We are grateful to have partners in Lagos who can welcome us twice in the same season, ”concluded Scherrer.