Ivo Rosa concludes that 128 processes were distributed without drawing on Operation Marquis

Between September 2014 and April 2015, most of the Central Court of Criminal Investigation (TCIC) cases were manually distributed without drawing lots, according to the TSF, which cites the instruction decision of the Operation Marquês trial known last Friday. A total of 128 of 251 cases were distributed manually.

Criminal Investigative Judge Ivo Rosa even considered that facts that could be a crime in the distribution of cases during this period were in the TCIC and not just in the handover of Operation Marquês to Judge Carlos Alexandre on September 9, 2014 from this Reason He ordered a certificate sent to the Attorney General (PGR) so that this issue can be investigated.

“Taking into account the elements contained in the records and mentioned above, it should be noted that facts of criminal relevance in connection with the distribution of cases in this TCIC in the period between September 2014 and April 2015 may be affected by this decision. The part that.” relates to the issue addressed in this segment, as well as any evidence identified in this part and the submission to the Attorney General for the purpose of criminal proceedings, ”the document states.

Until this Wednesday there is no information that this certificate has already officially reached the PGR.

According to Ivo Rosa, Judge 1 of the TCIC (Carlos Alexandre) received 26 cases by electronic distribution (drawing), 33 by hand drawing and 56 by hand drawing between September 2014 and April 2015. For judge 2 (then João Bártolo) there were 26 cases by electronic distribution (drawing), 38 by hand drawing and 72 by hand drawing.

The judge also stressed that he “found situations where the electronic distribution modality and the manual distribution modality were used on the same day, as evidenced by this on September 9, 2014 [dia distribuição da Operação Marquês] The electronic system was working properly, which was confirmed, ”said the Ministry of Justice Institute that manages the Courts Computer System (IGFEJ).

On Friday, after the decision on the Marquês case was known, the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) reacted and assured the Lusa agency that there are transparent rules for the assignment and transfer of cases in all courts, especially the TCIC Observance of the principle of the natural judge.

According to the CSM – Management and Disciplinary Body of Judges – “after the reform of the judicial map of 2014, the CSM advised in plenary” to establish general and transparent rules for the transition of processes, respecting the principle of the natural judge “, which is one of the Basic principles of criminal proceedings.

“After this decision, the cases in all courts, namely the TCIC, were assigned to the judge who had already dealt with them, without prejudice to the pending settlement operations,” the CSM continues, thus anticipating any requests for clarification from such a judicial authority on the issue that was raised in connection with the initial stages of Operation Marquis.

Additionally, in October 2018, the CSM opened a board-level investigation to elect Carlos Alexandre as examining magistrate for the investigative phase of Operation Marquis in 2014. In February 2019, the CSM announced the completion of this investigation for non-compliance. have investigated matters that may have disciplinary implications.