Galp concluded the “first round of talks” with workers from Matosinhos from Energie

Galp has already closed the fuel plant in the Matosinhos refinery and completed “the first round of one-on-one discussions” with all employees of the complex at the end of March. However, he did not want to disclose how many workers agreed to the dismissal and what the next step will be for those who did not accept it.

For the director of SITE Norte, Telmo Silva, the report is simple: “As far as we know, only one employee accepted it”.

The union leader had told PUBLIC before the end of March that the most likely outcome would be the “collective layoff” of around 400 workers.

On the employee issue, the company, chaired by Andy Brown, says “there is nothing left to do at this point”.

As for the closure plan for the petrochemical complex, everything is going as planned. “The announced timetable for the shutdown of the Matosinhos refinery remains in line with the forecast,” said the company.

After the fuel plant was closed, the base and aroma oil factories should be closed.

According to the company, the works to close the Matosinhos refinery will be carried out in three main phases, which should last at least three years: shutdown, shutdown and decontamination.

The shutdown will take place in 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of March for the fuel plant, by the end of June for the aromatics and base oil plants, and by the end of December for utilities.

This procedure “is intended to free all process units from the presence of products and prepare equipment in a safe manner”, which are to be dismantled from 2022 onwards.

The decontamination of the soil will follow, “according to a plan to be defined that results from the alternative uses to be identified,” says Galp.

In the end, there will only be one fuel storage fleet with around 70 workers, including 14 who work in the lubricant mixing and packaging unit.